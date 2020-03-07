Padma boats capsize death toll climbs to 3





Police and BGB members on Saturday recovered bodies of two people who went missing after two boats capsized in the Padma River on Friday, raising the death toll from the incidents to three.





The deceased were identified as Moni Khatun, 40, of Dangerhat in Poba upazila and Eklas Ali, 22.





Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge of river police, said the body of Eklas was retrieved from the accident spot around 1pm.





Lt Zia Uddin Mahmud, commander, BGB-1, said BGB members recovered the





body of Moni Khatun from Yusufpur area in Charghat upazila in the morning.





Nine people including a bride went missing after two boats sank in the Padma River at Char Khidirpur on Friday evening due to heavy current.





After the incident, the body of a minor child was retrieved from the river on Friday.

Leave Your Comments