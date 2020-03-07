Published:  09:50 PM, 07 March 2020

Mentally challenged minor girl ‘raped’ in Kamrangirchar

A mentally challenged minor girl was reportedly raped in the city’s Kamrangirchar area on Friday night.

The victim’s aunt said the incident took place when her mother, a domestic help, went out for work.

Her mother did not find her when she returned home in the evening. Later, neighbours found the girl near a narrow lane of the area and rescued her around 1am.

She was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as she was bleeding.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said relatives brought the girl to One-Stop Crisis Centre of the hospital and claimed that she was raped.

“Things will be clear after getting medical report,” he added.



