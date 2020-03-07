PM attends Joy Bangla Concert

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the Joy Bangla concert at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Everyone welcomed the Prime Minister when she reached the venue, her Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told UNB.

Artists performing in the concert expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Rehana, Saima Wazed and Radwan Mujib Siddiq also attended the programme with Sheikh Hasina.

Young Bangla, the youth-led platform of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), is organising the concert at the Army Stadium for the sixth year.

CRI organises concert every year on the day marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic address to a rally at the Racecourse Ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan.