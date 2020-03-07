Govt to boost disaster management capacity: State Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said the government will purchase equipment worth Tk 17 crore to boost the country’s capacity to fight disasters.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital premises in the city on the occasion of National Disaster Preparedness Day.

The equipment, including helicopter and rover craft, will add a new dimension in terms of disaster management, he said.

Enamur Rahman said there is no alternative to drill to reduce losses and risks of disaster. This also can play an important role to create awareness among the public. He said last year, the number of causalities was limited at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital just because of drill before the fire incident.

He said they have decided to tour risky hospitals, markets and buildings across the country so that people can be aware of disasters like fire and earthquake.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Shah Kamal, Director of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital Brig Gen Morshed Rashid, Prof Uttam Kumar Paul, among others, were present.