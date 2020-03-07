March 7 speech is the epic our of independence struggle: Minister

Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s March 7 speech is the epic poem of Bangalis’ struggle for freedom.

“Bangabandhu encouraged unarmed Bengalis to join the Liberation War and lay down their lives [for the country],” he said.

Razzaque made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting and prize distribution ceremony organised on the occasion of historic March 7 by Tangail district administration at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

He told the audience that March 7 speech contained the declaration of independence and it will remain evergreen in our history.

“A lot of lies were told about the struggle for independence and our Liberation War. You have to know the actual history,” the minister told the students.

“You have to learn to love your country. You need to know how we have benefitted by liberating this country through the Liberation War,” he added.

Md Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, chairman of Tangail Zila Parishad, Sanowar Hossain, MP of Tangail-5 constituency among others spoke at the function presided over by Md Shahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of Tangail.

