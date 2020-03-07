GK Shamim granted bail

The High Court has granted bail to Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, arrested during the anti-casino drive, in arms and drugs cases.

Though Shamim was granted bail a month ago, the incident came to light on Saturday.

According to newspaper report, two separate benches of High Court granted him six months bail in arms case on February 6 and one year bail in a drugs case on February 4.

He moved the High Court after a special tribunal rejected his bail plea on November 27.

When asked, Deputy Attorney General FR Khan said he has learned from media reports about the bail. He said they will comment after analysing bail documents.

Meanwhile, Shamim’s lawyer Shawkat Osman said there was no forgery and that his client had been granted bail after hearing.

GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20 last year.

Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.

The elite force filed three cases – one under narcotics control, one under money-laundering prevention and other under arms acts – against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.

Leave Your Comments