Bangabandhu Sports Championship begins here on Saturday

The Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship, a multi- sports event, ceremonially began through a marathon race at Hatirjheel area in the capital on Saturday.

Al Amin of Jashore University of Science and Technology clinched the boys’ marathon gold medal while Sabiha Al Soha of National University earned the girls’ marathon gold.

In the day’s cycling competition, Saiful Islam Russell of Dhaka University emerged champion in the boys group while Shajnin Jahan of Jahangirnagar University emerged champions in the girls group.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion on Saturday and later he distributed the prizes of marathon and cycling competitions at a function, chaired by State Minister for Youth and Sports M Zahid Ahsan Russell.

Some 6,000 athletes including 1200 girls from 101 universities are taking part in the meet for the 687 medals of the 12 disciplines of sports.