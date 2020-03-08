Diner Sheshe





I met Harleen at my CA's office for the first time. My CA asked me to interview an articled assistant who was to join our firm. The CA thing never worked out, but we eventually did -- I'd finish all her work before she'd even come in so I could spend time with her.





Since then, we've been complete goofballs -- once, while she was getting out of her cubicle, I scared her from behind and she screamed so loudly, it was hilarious! We had so much fun together -- long walks to get juice, sharing lunches, endless laughter and conversations. We became extremely good friends!





But just when you think you might be something more, life comes up with its own plans. She moved to pursue her higher education, to Gurgaon, and then Australia. I dropped out and put all of my effort into trying to make it as a photographer. And in all this, we lost touch. We lived our lives in parallel, but apart. When she finally moved back to India, we got back in touch.





I drove 2.5 hours to meet her dad, and he met me only for 2 minutes and said, 'You guys are sure right? Good. All the best', and left to work! And just like that, we were married! We're from North and South India, so obviously, our wedding was a beautiful tapestry of both styles! We don't remember much because it all went by in a blur!





Once we were married, we spent a lot more time understanding each other and building a life together with our 3 beautiful dogs-- because meeting each other and going out once in a while is very different to sharing a home. Plus I'm not the easiest person to live with. I scatter equipment all over, I'm really forgetful and my laundry never reaches the basket. But thankfully she's understanding and I try not take it for granted.





It's been 2 years since the wedding, and nothing's changed. I still scare her from behind almost every other day, and she still has the same reaction! Every moment of every day with her is special, whether we're just eating dinner together, simply watching a movie or just talking.

