JU Press Club's website kicks-off

Jahangirnagar University Press Club (JUPC) inaugurated its website on Saturday. -AA



Depicting the story of Sullivan sister's struggle at the time of the Great Depression, International School Dhaka (ISD) has organized a play, named 'Dream A Circus Tale', at their auditorium.







The original play showcased the struggle of two sisters who wanted to revive their family circus. At the time of the Great Depression, when there was very little scope for jobs, entertainment became obsolete. As a result, Sullivan's family circus was hit harshly in the 1930s.







But Emily Jane and Lula Sullivan took an attempt to revive their uniquely talented circus from the financial disaster. Subsequently, they hired an international magician to perform the main act of their show. Stacy Ohrt-Billingslea, Director, Department of Performing and Visual Arts, International School Dhaka has directed the play along with the support of ISD teachers and students.



