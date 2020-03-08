BSMRMU delegates visit Suhrawardy Udyan

A delegation of BSMRMU led by its Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal, visited the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday. -AA



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave a clarion call to the Bengali nation to prepare for the war of liberation at a huge public gathering of the then - Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) on this day.





During the visit Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, teachers, students and officials of the university were present, among others. The students witnessed the Sikha Chironton, Museum of Independence and Swadhinata Stambha during the visit.

