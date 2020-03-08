A celebration of woman power





This is my personal celebration of Interna-tional Women's Day. And I do it in my own way. Not that you have to agree with me. It is simply to let you in on my perception of women who in their various fields have made a mark for themselves. But let us not be lulled into the idea that we, and I refer to men, are yet fully agreed on the idea that women are as good as men in every field of life.





Mark you this, that for a whole lot of men, and that includes cranks like Donald Trump, misogyny is yet a sticker we are not ready to rip off our front coat pockets. You observe all those clerics rail against women, as if religion was devised to dehumanize women.







You see all those highly qualified women who yet must not occupy top management positions --- at newspapers, in the bureaucracy, in diplomacy, in business --- because that will threaten the traditional hold men have had on the hallowed spaces they have so long lorded over.





Prejudice does not go away. But that really does not matter, should not worry us unduly, for women are forging ahead of their own volition. If it is politics you wish to speak of, there is our very own Sheikh Hasina with her distinctive brand of leadership.







You may or may not agree with her, but that she happens to be one of the two most powerful heads of government in Bangladesh's history, the other being Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is a truth you cannot ignore. So there she is, on my list of some of the most influential women in the world. And, yes, there is Hillary Clinton who could have replaced Barack Obama in the White House.







But that is not the point about Clinton. It is something else. It is her feisty nature, her grip on the issues, her record as a senator and secretary of state that make her a powerful woman. You could say the same about Germany's Angela Merkel. On my list of political women there is another and she is an Indian. Brinda Karat, a powerful presence in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), understands the issues.







She is not easily defeated in a debate, for she stands her ground, with good logic. And, of course, there is the all-powerful Medha Patkar. Nearer home, there is the battle-hardened and certainly not battle-weary Mamata Banerjee, determined to prevent inordinately ambitious men from storming her citadel. Besides, who can forget Indira Gandhi?





And then there are the writers among women who have created their own spaces in an otherwise hostile world. You think here of the writer and academic Germaine Greer, whose unorthodox views continually give you fresh new ideas to mull upon. Here at home, we have the unassuming Selina Hossain. You respect her for the depth of her literary understanding, for the fact that she is not among those who seek publicity.







She writes. We love to read what she writes. On my list, there is Taslima Nasrin, whose courage in the face of obscurantism and adversity has ensured her a good spot on the canvas of necessarily radical thought. In Yasmin Khan and Yasmin Saikia, it is a sure sense of history you experience.





Both women write well, on subcontinental yesterdays, and have the facts on their fingertips. Rich scholarship defines them. Of late, Aman Zakaria has joined their ranks. And, of course, there is the deeply bold and profoundly intellectual Romila Thapar who refuses to take nonsense lying down.





My list expands, to take in the cinema world. There is much power in the way Meryl Streep projects herself on the screen. And India's Tabu is not far behind. A woman of extraordinary power is Aparna Sen, whose cerebral approach to cinema has consistently been a cause for celebration. In Bangladesh, Samia Zaman and Shabnam Ferdousi straddle the present in their individual approaches to cinema.







Watch out for them. They are images unto the future as well. The actress Tisha is a symbol of supreme ability. She keeps the audience riveted to every play she stars in.







Add to my list of power women the sisters Samina and Fahmida, daughters of the late illustrious Mahmudunnabi, women who have given clear new dimensions to music in our times. Away from home there is the radical Jane Fonda. There is Deepika Padukone, cheerfully placing herself beside the young unwilling to let the state coerce them into giving up democracy and everything it means.





There are women of power in the academic world. Kaberi Gayen does not fail to speak her mind, a strictly secular one, in the classroom or on the newspaper pages. She does not flinch in the face of terror. The very young Mehnaz Tabassum writes beautifully and with conviction. Maturity underlines her thoughts, and that means in the classroom as well, where it is her job to teach English.







Mridula Mukherjee in Delhi does not take nonsense take over, as her views on some incidents at Jawaharlal Nehru University not very long ago have demonstrated so palpably. Courage, a refusal to be browbeaten into silence, was what illuminated a woman we lost not so long ago. We speak of Asma Jahangir.







My list of powerful women is a wide one and is home to an assortment of personalities. Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of the Guardian newspaper, is a bold instance of women empowering themselves in a world of entrenched male interests.







The Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, a former journalist, has attained a reputation many in the world of foreign affairs can only dream of. Ferdousi Priyobhashini is part of history, for the sufferings she was subjected to by rapacious soldiers in 1971 and for the sheer courage with which she informed the world of the torment that had upended her world.







Mita Haque, Shama Rahman and Aditi Mohsin, here in Bangladesh, have reinforced our belief in Rabindranath Tagore, to a point where the Bard becomes us --- or we discover ourselves through his songs. A woman of power I would not wish to pass by is the American journalist Megyn Kelly.





She put Trump in his place, exposed him for the male chauvinist he is. And do not forget the endlessly enterprising journalist Tina Brown. And, yes, the late Oriana Fallaci will always be the needle to prick the ego balloons in self-important men, exposing them for the humbugs they really are.





And these are the women I celebrate, today and every day. But it is by no means the full list. A simple want of space precludes an inclusion of other inspirational women on it. And I have always celebrated them as well, for good reason.







Today, I think I understand the inner power which has sustained all those Bengali women who lost their husbands and sons to the enemy even as we waged war for liberty close to five decades ago.





And I have seen the tears bathe the faces of the young widows of the brave soldiers done to death at Peelkhana eleven years ago. They have struggled on, have not capitulated before fate. I honour them all. They have kept our faith in humanity alive.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age

