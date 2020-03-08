Rakulpreet in vogue with textures

Rakulpreet Singh has totally left us jaw dropped at Femina 8th edition of Ms Stylist West 2020 as she was invited to judge the show. The actress looked ravishing in a fusion saree and halter-high neck, neckline striped blouse that she gracefully draped for the event.





It was lovely achromatic toned uncon-ventional, texture print saree from Limerick by Abbir n' Nanki. The lovely ensemble was accessorized with oxidized jewelry including bangles and ear studs by Amrapali Jewels and she paired the beautifully draped 6-meter beauty with a pair of T-strap heels from INTOTO.







On The work front, the actress will be seen in Lakshaya Raj Anand's action-thriller movie 'Attack' starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role. The movie is produced by Dheeraj Wadhwaan, Ajay Kapoor, Nishant Kamat, and John Abraham and it is slated to release on August 14.

Leave Your Comments