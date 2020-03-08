Aditya picks Ranbir



Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor seems to be inspired by his female colleagues. Joining the likes of Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, Aditya will be launching his own brand of menswear apparel.







These clothes will reflect his personal style which is casual, comfortable and cool. Aditya will be getting his close buddy Ranbir Kapoor to endorse his brand. The two stars have been close friends since they worked together in Ayan Mukerjee's 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'.







"They may not be as close as Ranbir and Ayan are as they don't meet that often. But there is a strong bonding between them that cannot be denied. So when Aditya decided to launch his clothes brand, his first choice was Ranbir as the brand ambassador. Ranbir immediately said yes," a source informs.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments