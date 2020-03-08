Tanjin, Safa to share stage



For the first time two popular faces of the small screen of present time Tanjin Tisha and Safa kabir will share the stage.On the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, they will perform dance at a program which is scheduled to be held at Rajbari playground in Gazipur to be organised by Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Md Jahangir Alam. Noted media personality Anjam Masud will coordinate the event.





Under Evan Shahriar Sohag's direction 50 dancers will perform with Tanjin Tisha and Safa Kabir in the show. Both Safa and Tisha are delighted to perform dance in the show.





While talking in this regard Tanjin Tisha said, "I learnt dancing in childhood. So, I have fascination about dancing. I like dancing, it is my love. Basically now I cannot give time to dance because I have to give more time to acting.







As the programme is to be arranged to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu on March 17, so I will manage time to perform in the show. From now I will try to be regular in stage performance."





Safa Kabir said, "I never learnt dancing. I learnt it by myself. It is really a delightful matter that I am going to perform dance on the occasion of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation. I shall try my level best effort while performing. I give thanks to the organizers to invite me to perform dance in the program."





Organizers informed that besides Tisha and Safa, Sohel Rahman, Nadia, Tahmina Sultana Mou, Likhon, Chandni, Mim Chowdhury will also perform dance in the show. There will be also musical arrangement.Tanjin Tisha also informed that she has already completed shooting of two plays against Afran Nisho and Apurba. Earlier she was in Bangkok for a week.





Safa also said that she has already finished shooting of a play titled 'Chhoto Poribar Abosshyok' against Tausif Mahbub. She will take part in shooting of a play under Rinku's direction in Sreemangal on March 11.







