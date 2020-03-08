Priyanka is InCharge on DVF podcast

Priyanka Chopra



Fashion designer and feminist Diane von Furstenberg, who is expanding her empire into the podcasting space, will launch her first podcast, InCharge with DVF, on Spotify starting March 12, with weekly episodes.





According to an exclusive report on The Hollywood Reporter, her guests include Kris Jenner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth, Project Runway host Karlie Kloss and SiriusXM Satellite Radio founder Martine Rothblatt.





In celebration of International Women's Day, the show will have guests on an intimate conversation with Diane about their successes and vulnerabilities. Apparently, the title InCharge relates to Diane's movement and manifesto that encourages women to own who they are through four pillars: connect, expand, inspire and advocate.





About Priyanka, Diane says, "I've known her for a long time, but what impresses me about her, of course she's beautiful, she's this, she's that, she's all of that, but she's actually extremely intelligent. All of these women, that are in charge. They don't take no for an answer."Diane had founded her fashion label in 1972, In 2010, she founded the DVF Awards. She released her book The Woman I Wanted to Be in 2014.

