A visitor looks at paintings by Akter Mahamud Kajal at Gallery-6 of National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. -Collected



As a self-taught artist Akter Mahamud Kajal's repertory consists of everything from scenes of liberation war to pastoral scenes. In the statement he penned for the catalogue, the artist admits his debt to the landscape artists of Europe and America.





His solo exhibition at Gallery-6, National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is testimony to his struggle to assimilate the romantic genre and give it a local context.Thus the scenic beauty of Bangladesh in his first solo painting exhibition dovetails the romantic attitude with the popular form of practice of Bangladesh.





'I wanted to portray the brutalities by the Pakistani Occupation Forces during the Liberation War and the contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in our independence. I also portrayed my loving memories while travelling across the Bangladesh, he said, adding that he painted the exhibited works in the last three and half years.The ten-day exhibition titled 'Independent War and Nature' features a total of 102 oil paintings.





The paintings address issues like historic speech on March 7, 1971 by the country's founding president, Operation Searchlight night on March 25, 1971 in Dhaka, brutalities by Pakistani forces, genocide by the Pakistan army, atrocities on women and rural defence, lifestyles of village people, plights of the marginalised in rural area, scenic beauty of rural Bengal, rural children, riverine life and bathing women, seasons, slum people's struggle, hilly areas, inland, cowboys, how the village turn into city, etcetera.





The International Crimes Tribunal chief prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest on March 2 in the presence of acclaimed artist professor Samarjit Roy Chowdhury and BSA director general Liaquat Ali Lucky.

