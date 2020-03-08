Dinajpur Jubilee High School confirm second round

An action during Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round first phase match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Saturday. -BHF



Dinajpur Jubilee High School booked the Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament second round berth of the final phase thrashing Comilla High School in the final match of the first round at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Saturday.





In the day's first match, Chittagong City Corporation Municipal Model High School overpowered Horedashpur Royal Technical School, Gopalganj by 10-1 goals but failed to seal second round spot.





Total six teams---Faridpur Police Lines High School, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka, Dinajpur Jubilee High School, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi, Keramatia High School,Rangpur and Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur clinched the second round spot.







Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues have been qualified for the final round. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition.



All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players.







The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.





