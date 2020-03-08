Mohammedan upset Kings in BPL

An action during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bashundhara Kings at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla on Saturday. -BFF



Traditional outfit Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club made a shocking upset in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating star-studded holders Bashundhara Kings by 1-0 goal on Saturday.





The game was played at Mohammedan's new home venue outside Dhaka - Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla. Local parliament member AKM Bahauddin Bahar inaugurated the new BPL venue in the afternoon.





Bangladesh national football team's British coach Jamie Day witnessed the day's match where a good number of Bashundhara Kings supporters, compared to hosts Mohammedan SC, were present.





Traditional black and white team Mohammedan, who suffered a humiliating 0-4 goals defeat against their arch-rivals and six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Limited, strongly returned back in the league race with the third win to secure nine points from five matches.





With the day's first defeat in the league, holders Bashundhara Kings remained at 10 points from five matches. Nigerian forward Ugochukwu Obi Moneke scored the match-winning goal for Mohammedan SC in the 25th minute with a calculated chip.





From the very beginning, Mohammedan SC dominated the match over star-studded Bashundhara Kings. Five minutes after the goal, Mohammedan SC missed a golden chance to extend the lead. Malian forward Souleymane Diabate delivered a nice cross to Yousuf Sifat, but he failed to connect the ball finding an open net.





In the second half, desperate Bashundhara started attacking. The Spanish coach of Bashundhara Kings Oscar Bruzon replaced three players within 20 minutes of the second half that put Mohammedan SC in pressure for some time, but the result did not change in the end. Costa Rican player Daniel Colindres made some good attempts but could not get past the defence line.





Mohammedan SC: Ahsan Bipu (GK), Stanley Amadi , Masud Rana, Habibur Rahman Shohag, Souleymane Diabate , Yousuf Sifat (Farhad Mona), Sahed Hossain , Ugochukwu Obi , Mohammad Mithu (Amir Hossain Bappy), Uryu Nagata and Sayed Evan.





Bashundhara Kings: Anisur Rahman Zico ( GK), Nurul Naim Faisal, Yeasin Khan , Topu Barman, Biplo Ahmed ( Mohammad Ibrahim), Bakhtiyar, Daniel Colindres , Kazi Tariq (Bishwanath Ghosh) , Nazarov, Nicolas Delmonte and Towhidul Alam Sabuz (Rimon Hossain ).





