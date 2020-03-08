'No foreign guest cancelled travel during Mujib Year'



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said none of the foreign guests scheduled to attend the 'Mujib Year' inaugural ceremony cancelled their trips due to coronavirus outbreak.





He said this while responding to reporters at Sylhet Osmani International Airport in the morning. Momen said the global coronavirus outbreak will not affect the program and that the government is cautious and careful, reports UNB. Deaths from the virus, which originated in China, has risen to 3,522 and infected more than 100,000 people globally.

Leave Your Comments