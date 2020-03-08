President Hamid returns home



President M Abdul Hamid returned home on Saturday afternoon wrapping up his 11-day official visit to Uruguay and London. A regular flight of Qatar Airways from London, carrying the President and his entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at about 4:00 pm on Saturday, reports BSS.





On his arrival at the VVIP Lounge at the airport, the head of the state was received by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Archbishop George Kochery, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of three services, the principal secretary to Prime Minister, the senior secretary of Public Security Division of Home Ministry, the foreign secretary and high civil and military officials.





Earlier, the President left Dhaka on February 26 on an 11-day visit to Uruguay to attend Uruguayan Presidential Command Transfer Ceremony at Montevideo and join some private programs in London.





