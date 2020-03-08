Jammu and Kashmir vibrate with sports event

Hundreds of sports lovers have gathered in Gulmarg, J&K to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. -Agency



When the corona fear disrupts skiing schedules in Europe, an Indian resort is buzzed with new activities. Hundreds arrive at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to participate in the first-ever Khelo India Winter Games, reports Asian Lite News.







This is also a sign that normal circumstances have returned in J&K.It is the first big sporting event in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the event.





The event was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. "Come, witness and enjoy India's first-ever Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg.





It will not only promote sports but also generate a huge tourism industry and benefit the local economy," the young Indian minister told the assembled media. Besides teams from J&K and other states, private participants will be part of this national-level event, he said. "The event will showcase Kashmir's Tourism potential, besides the talent of the participants on the snowy slopes.''





This season Gulmarg witnessed the first snowfall as early as November 6 and the series of snow spells have attracted many foreign skiers towards the icy heights of the meadows where skiers who could be seen skiing from upper ridges towards the picturesque bowl in the valley which is now under about five feet of snow.





In snow-draped Gulmarg, the gondola, one of Asia's largest and highest cable cars ringed by pin forests and snow-capped Himalayan mountain peaks, takes skiers and snowboarders to the height of 3900 to 4100 meters in the Apharwat mountain.





The tourism industry in Kashmir has been badly hit for the past six months after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year. Two days before the revocation of Article 370, around 20,000 to 25,000 tourists were present in Kashmir and they all were asked to leave the Valley along with Amarnath pilgrims.





From the last six months, there have been very few tourists to places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg. Despite revoking a travel advisory in the first week of October, the volume of tourists visiting Kashmir is still not so promising, according to those in the hospitality business.





