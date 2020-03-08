Two slaughtered children found in city home



Police have recovered the bodies of two slaughtered children from a home in the capital's Khilgaon while their mother was found with burn injuries on her body. But there were no signs of a fire or forced entry at the house, according to police.





Relatives suspect the woman, identified as Akhtarunnesa Popi, murdered her daughters over a domestic row before setting herself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt, reports bdnews24.com.





The bodies of 12-year-old Jannat and her 7-year-old sister Alvi were with their throats slashed in a flat on the third floor of a residential building in Goran around 10am on Saturday, according to Khilgaon Police OC Moshiur Rahman.Popi, 35, was rescued and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital or DMCH.







She suffered burns on about 18 percent of her body, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the DMCH's police outpost.Speaking to reporters at DMCH, Popi's father Abu Taleb said she was having problems with her husband, Mozammel Haque, who lives in Munshiganj.





Leave Your Comments