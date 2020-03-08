'Keeping Khaleda in jail, Mujib Borsho can't be successful'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the celebrations of 'Mujib Borsho' will not be successful keeping Khaleda Zia in jail.





He said this while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave together with the party's candidate for Dhaka-10 seat by-polls Sheikh Rabiul Alam in the city on Saturday.







Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government's assertion about observing the Mujib Year with all irrespective of their opinions and parties is a mockery. Because, Khaleda Zia fought for democracy throughout her life and even she was taken to jail by the Pakistani forces in 1971 for the Liberation War."





He also said no single person or party can get the credits for the country's independence since the people of the entire country had liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan through a long war and struggle.





"Khaleda had fought for democracy for nine years during the autocratic rule of HM Ershad and thus established democracy. Now, she's been in jail only because of her efforts to restore democracy.







So, (the celebration of) Mujib Borsho won't be successful keeping her in jail," said the BNP secretary general.He said democracy was the main spirit of Bangladesh's independence and demand for the libation was made centering democracy.





"The people of the entire country fought for a long time for the independence and thus we got the independence. So, an individual and a party cannot claim to get the all credits for the independence," the BNP leader observed.





