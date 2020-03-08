'Denial of March 7 tantamount to denial of independence'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the denial of historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu is tantamount to denial of the independence.





He made the remark while talking to journalists after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi in the city on Saturday, marking the anniversary of his historic March 7 Speech.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Those who deny March 7 speech, they actually disavow the country's independence," he said.





Mentioning March 7 as a very significant day for Bangalee nation, Quader said Bangabandhu in true sense had declared country's independence through his landmark March 7 address at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city.Bangabandhu's fiery speech inspired the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the then Pakistan occupation forces, he said.





The minister said Bangabandhu's assassins and perpetrators of August 15 carnage, who grasped the state power after the massacre, had banned the playing of the landmark speech but the UNESCO recognized the fiery speech as a part of the world's documentary heritage.





