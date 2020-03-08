International Women's Day today



The International Women's Day will be celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the globe, on Sunday highlighting women's rights.





According to United Nations Women, the theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality Realizing Women's Rights". The International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. Different organizations will organize various programs on the occasion.







On the eve of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world. Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private television channels will air special programs while newspapers will publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.





