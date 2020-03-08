Financial stress and manmade black holes

The new Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned that economic growth globally is decelerating. -Bloomberg



Indian politician Smriti Irani said, "The country needs fiscal discipline to build a strong economy and for social justice."





Unabated corruption and irregularities have ravaged the banking and financial sectors of Bangladesh during last few years. The amounts of defaulted loans and mysterious loans have been increasing by leaps and bounds.





Loan scammers are using fake mortgages to get hold of huge sums of loans from banks. Allegations show that a syndicate forges overvalued prices of mortgaged properties and thus they obtain bank loans.







Liquidity crisis and capital deficit have hit banks hard. Most of the banks have been unable to recover defaulted loans. Financial sources and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have informed that the sum of defaulted loans has exceeded BDT 2 trillion including written off debts.





Economists have said that if this situation continues then Bangladesh's economic prospects will face insurmountable impediments.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal informed on 22 January 2020 that the outstanding loans of the directors of different banks have amounted to BDT 1.71 trillion.







Powerful borrowers escape through the loopholes of banking regulations and get their loans rescheduled ten to twelve times and thus they skip the loan defaulter status. Besides, Bangladesh Bank has not yet revealed the facts and figures associated with the top loan borrowers.







As a result the true extent of defaulted loans cannot be deciphered.Bangladesh attained 8.13% gross domestic product (GDP) growth last fiscal year and has targeted to obtain 8.2% expansion in 2019-2020 fiscal year. However, prominent citizens have said that the country's economic wheels will slow down if banking and financial turfs cannot be streamlined and rectified without consuming any further time.











Economists have said that graft and anomalies in the banking and financial sectors have all the likelihood to heavily affect the country's economy. Financial scholars have commented that the regulatory authorities including Bangladesh Bank (BB) could not do their duty properly which is why the load of defaulted loans is getting heavier day by day.







At the same time Bangladesh's export earnings have declined in recent times while high import costs have jolted the country's economy. Bangladesh is currently suffering from trade deficit of 8.22 billion dollars which is the highest in the country's history.





The figure of revenue collection is not so healthy either. At the same time the deposit rate in banks is going down. If this propensity continues then many banks will face deep trouble according to economists. Financial analysts have asserted that it is vital to establish good governance and accountability in the banking arena without showing undue favours and giving improper advantages to anyone.





On the other hand, the export of readymade garments (RMG) has declined by 22% in 2019 compared to 2018. According to industrial sources around 90 RMG factories have been laid off in the meantime as a result of which nearly 40, 000 RMG workers have lost their jobs. All these things are ominous signs indicating that the country's economy is heading for a depression.







Bangladesh imports most of the commodities from China but China is at present going through a lot of inconvenience due to the outbreak of corona virus. Official figures show that over 3000 people have meanwhile died of corona virus though unofficial sources say that the death toll is even higher.







Under these circumstances, depending just on China for importing everything should be stopped. At the same time importing products from India should be elevated. We should believe in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foreign policy "friendship to all, malice to none".







Deputy Head of Mission of Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Yan Hualong said that China is passing a hard time due to the outbreak of corona virus. It has affected thousands of people in Wuhan city of Hubei province, he further said. He added that it is a highly critical virus for which its vaccine has not been yet invented. This virus has spread across many countries in a pandemic form.







Bangladesh should expand its commercial ties with India with special importance as China has been jeopardized with Covid 19. Bangladesh's alliance with India is tested and proven. India comprehensively cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Political groups who opposed Bangladesh's independence in 1971 still harbour an anti-Indian sentiment. Such vicious attitude is harmful for Bangladesh.







Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came back to Bangladesh after the country's independence on 10th January 1972. Bangabandhu first visited Kolkata after Bangladesh's independence. The assistance Bangladesh received from India was invaluable. That's why Bangabandhu said while thanking India, "I have nothing to give you except my wholehearted love."







Bangladesh is not yet fully prepared to confront corona virus if it enters the country. Keeping in view the menacing factors like corona virus and the prevailing financial stress, it appears to be the fact that we have entered a manmade black hole.





The global recession of 2008 did not affect Bangladesh because of the firm stance of the government of that time and the efficient role played by the then Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Atiur Rahman and his team. Bangladesh Bank should be enabled to work more strongly like the Reserve Bank of India or Federal Reserve of the United States.







Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan was devastated after getting affiliated with Chinese consortium. Stock exchanges in Bangladesh are also going through constant fall of share prices after getting associated with Chinese consortium.





The Asian Age published a report titled, "BSEC approves Chinese proposal: Cautious reactions by experts" on 5 May 2018. In that report The Asian Age expressed worries about the would-be condition of the country's stock markets keeping in view the pact with Chinese organizations.





It should be remembered that Kenya, Sudan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Malaysia and some other countries faced tremendous perils because of having financial deals with Chinese firms.







It is a matter of regret that companies specialized in information and communication technology (ICT) have not been yet able to secure a remarkable spot in share markets. India has brilliantly flourished in its ICT sector. Indian nationals hold top posts in Google, Microsoft, Pepsi and some other gigantic organizations.







We should follow India's example to boost the advancement of our youths on ICT turf and in other spheres. ICT companies hold very high status in Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchanges, Tokyo Stock Exchange and in the share markets of many countries.





Monopoly is at the back of generating most of the corruption. There is an anti-trust law in the United States to resist monopoly. Similar regulations should be enacted in Bangladesh too so that no firm or business entity can exercise monopoly on the country's commercial arena. Bangladesh Competition Commission should do its job properly to this end.







Money laundering from Bangladesh is going on rampantly. Different international and domestic sources have informed that approximately 6 lakh crore taka was laundered to foreign countries from Bangladesh during last ten years. US-based organization Global Financial Integrity (GFI) unfolded a few days ago that 1151 crore dollars were laundered from Bangladesh to overseas destinations in 2015 which is very close to 1 trillion taka.





The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) states that most of the money laundering happens through false export and import documents. UNCTAD has also informed that the amount of laundered money in 2015 is equal to Bangladesh's 36% total tax revenue of that year. It is essential to free banks and financial institutions from political influence.





Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank should not give any special privileges to the people who launder money and default big sums of bank loans. Proper measures should be executed to halt capital flight and to persuade loan defaulters to pay back their loans.





A digital revolution has flooded the country by virtue of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Digital Bangladesh initiative. Bangladesh is now moving ahead towards the fulfillment of Vision 2041 to emerge as a prosperous country. The nation is eagerly waiting to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary on 17 March 2020.





Let's hope Bangladesh will make unprecedented progress in days to come making all of us proud and leading to the establishment of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla. At the same time it is vital to watch out so that nobody can degrade the country's honor or embarrass the government.







At the same time the ruling authorities should take special care so that the country's economy does not fall into unfathomable black holes. To recall a few words of Stephen Hawking, "It is no good getting furious if you get stuck.





What I do is keep thinking about the problem but work on something else. Sometimes it is years before I see the way forward. In the case of information loss and black holes, it was 29 years."





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial

Board of The Asian Age



Leave Your Comments