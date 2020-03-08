Seminar on digital financial services held

IPDC Finance Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam speaking at a seminar on digital financial services at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium in the capital on Saturday. Bangladesh Bank General Manager Md Mejbaul Haque, bkash C



In co-operation with IPDC Finance Ltd, Bangladesh Bank has organized a seminar titled "Digital Financial Services: Innovative Techniques in Developing and Bank Management."The seminar was held at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium in the capital on Saturday.





Around 8 million of the local trades are conducted under CMSME (cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise), which contributes in 25 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Half of the country's workforce in involved in this sector. The CMSME also faces many obstacles due to the lack of proper finances. The seminar highlighted on the solutions to this problem.







The CMSME entrepreneurs' money crisis, the lack of evolution of digital economic service, glitch in control-structure and how the entrepreneurs can be taken ahead were discussed in the seminar. bkash CEO Sheik Md Monirul Islam presented his article at the program while General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Lila Rashid presided over the event.







IPDC Finance Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said, "We haven't reached the stage of incorporating required amount of technology in CMSME sector. Digital networking should be taken far ahead for that. Trade license is a big problem on the way before the CMSME entrepreneurs to get loan. If this problem is checked, they would get loans very easily."





Bangladesh Bank General Manager Md Mejbaul Haque said, "The use of digital technology solves problems of money crisis among entrepreneurs, problems in innovation at digital financial service, and glitch at control structure. Bangladesh Bank is already working with CMSME in four sectors. We hope, we will work so that the entrepreneurs can avail loan from their home."







DBBL- SEVP and COO Abedur Rahman Sikder and SSL Wireless Ltd Director and CEO Ashish Chakrabarty were also present as speakers in the seminar. At the end of the seminar there was a question-answer session between the speakers and entrepreneurs.





Leave Your Comments