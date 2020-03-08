Evaly hits e-commerce market



Evaly, a leading e-commerce market place in Bangladesh, got 12 lakh customers and 20,000 seller or merchant families in last year.Besides this, there are more than five lakh downloads of the Android app from the Google Play store. These all are making Evaly the leading E-commerce based marketplace of the nation.





Mohammad Russel, Evaly Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "Currently there are more than three hundred employees working in Evaly, alomost 50 percent are women. Evely believes everyone here has a dream that will be fulfilled. Evaly would be that platform to turn the dream into reality." He said, "Our ambition with Evaly Connect is to add a social experience to digital shopping."





According to sources, Evaly started on December 16, 2018 with an ambition to build an 'everything store' of Bangladesh. The company has a long way to go before it becomes the everything store. However, it has made some significant headway. Evaly has been recognized and awarded as the "Fastest Growing E-commerce" of Bangladesh by Asia One.





The sources said, Local e-commerce company 'Evaly' has become very popular in a short time in Bangladesh. The company has gained fidelity by delivering the product on time to its customers in a surprising way. They also confirmed the quality of the product. In all, the online marketplace Evely has quickly gained popularity by offering affordable products at attractive prices and cashback offers. The e-commerce company is strengthening its position among its customers for faster delivery in last one year.





While visiting Evaly office this correspondent found, the officials of Evaly is trying to delivery of the product to the customer as soon as possible. As a result, the customers are very happy and they are placing orders of many products. Mottasim Masud, a customer said, "I order a motorcycle from Evaly.''



They sent the product due time and I am very happy." He said, "I will order different products at Evaly, because, their service is very good."A buyer recently responded to the official group of Evely and wrote, "I have ordered first product was a Lenovo A-Six. Within 11 days I got it. Then I got the trimmer within 12 days."He said, "I ordered a Power Bank and I got the product within 10 days."





