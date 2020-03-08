Japanese firms consider shifting production to Bangladesh

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) Treasurer Hideaki and Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) along with other officials pose for a photo at the 10th Networking Gathering of JBCCI,



Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) on Saturday observed that some Japanese companies are considering shifting production from China to other countries, including Bangladesh.The joint-chamber made the observation at the 10th Networking Gathering of JBCCI, hosted by Conveyor Logistics Limited, at a hotel in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito attended the program as the chief guest while JBCCI President Yuji Ando spoke on the occasion. Naoki Ito said Japanese companies are showing interest in investing in Bangladesh to expand their businesses.





"Currently, there are 310 Japanese Companies operating in Bangladesh. The number will increase if the issues with Bureaucracy and taxation policies become smoother and government officials become more cooperative to foreign investors," he added.





He believed that the year 2020 -2024 are very important for Bangladesh as mega projects, like Metro Rail, Padma Bridge and Matarbari Deep-sea Port, will be completed. Yuji Ando said some Japanese companies are considering shifting production from China to other counties, including Bangladesh. "





Logistics is one of the most important issues. That's because that supply chain is based on good logistic networks. In a recent case, corona virus is the biggest concern in the world and it is giving huge effects on global supply chain. We can understand that transportation and logistics are the key factor for realizing international businesses," he said.





He said Bangladesh has to prepare for improving logistic environment, rules and regulations for the next five years. "In this regard, we need the supports from all members to urge the government to remove the bottlenecks in logistic sector," he added.Among others, JBCCI Treasurer Hideaki and Secretary General Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) were present on the occasion.





