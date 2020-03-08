28th International Trade Fair held in Chattogram

Chamber President Mahbubul Alam addressing a press conference on Thursday in Ctg. -AA



The 28th International Trade Fair (CITF), organized by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries, inaugurated on Thursday at the city's Poulground grounds. This year the partner country of the Fair is Thailand.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the month-long fair at 5 pm on Thursday. Deputy Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nopfel, MP, MA Latif MP, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim MP and CMP Commissioner Md. Mahbubur Rahman will attend as special guests.





President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam said this at a press conference on Tuesday. Where there will be a large number of books, documentaries, theater rooms for the exhibition of photographs and publications written about Bangabandhu. Every Friday there will be a drawing competition of 100 students from different schools.





The younger generation and students will get an idea about Bangabandhu's life, freedom struggle, ideals and consciousness. Our purpose is to promote the products in this Country and abroad. After Dhaka, such a big trade fair is nowhere in the country.





The fair is in the interest of traders. There is no alternative to non-traditional product exports. A target of 50 billion exports has been set in 2021. In response to a question, he said a letter would be given to the Chittagong Civil Surgeon on what could be done to raise awareness of the coronavirus.





Syed Jamal Ahmed, Chairman of the Chamber and Chairman of the Fair Committee, Co-chairman AKM Akter Hossain, attended the press conference at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad. , Md. Zahurul Alam, Anjan Shekhar Das, Chamber Director Abdul Mannan Sohail also attended the press Conference.





Syed Jamal Ahmed said that nearly 4 lakh square feet is fair area, there were 20 Premier Pavilions, 33 Premier Stall, 115 Gold Stall, 28 Mega Stalls, 8 food Stalls, Partner country Zone, 4 separate Zone . More than 400 business institutions will participate in the Fair.









