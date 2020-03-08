Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Rodrigo Duterte



Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the country's first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the nation's health officials said the new coronavirus recorded its first case of local transmission, and called for measures to contain its spread.





Duterte has agreed to declare a health emergency following the latest development, Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and a close aide of the president, told reporters.







The Philippines said on Saturday it had confirmed its first case of community transmission for the new coronavirus, prompting health ministry officials to call on the president to declare a public health emergency to contain its spread.





The case involves a 62-year-old male Filipino who had not traveled abroad recently. His 59-year-old wife has also been infected, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian nation to six, the health ministry said, adding that both are being treated at a government hospital.







The health ministry declared a code red alert which calls on medical professionals to be prepared to report for duty and recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte declare a public health emergency which would help with the procurement of critical supplies as well as with quarantine measures.



"This is a preemptive call to ensure that national and local governments and public and private healthcare providers can prepare for possible increase in suspected and confirmed cases," Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.





There have been three cases reported in two days. Before that, three Chinese tourists were diagnosed with the virus in January and the first week of February.The coronavirus has spread to more than 90 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people and killing over 3,400 people worldwide.











--Reuters, Manila

