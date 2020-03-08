Exemplary work on Ramakrishna and Vivekananda

Ramakrishna Vivekananda, Author: Dr Syed Anwar Husain and Dr Milton Kumar Dev



Very recently an exemplary work on Sri Ramakrishna Paramhanshadev and Swami Vivekananda entitled Ramakrishna and Vivekananda was launched at the historical auditorium R.C.Majumdar Hall under Arts faculty section of Dhaka University, Dhaka on February 20, 2020.







The launching moment was a momentous one as it coincides with celebration of International Mother Language Day or Aamar Ekushey on the subsequent day. It was a fully packed audience consisting of students, academicians and scholars both present and erstwhile of this glorious University.





The work Ramakrishna and Vivekananda by two eminent scholars of Bangladesh Dr Syed Anwar Husain and Dr Milton Kumar Dev, both is being alumni of Dhaka University now they are in a separate academic institution of that country.







This particular works of two Great saints cum thinker of undivided Bengal has been written in such a moment of time when we find that our societies are in the midst of severe doldrums and venom where we find that humanities have lost their pride and prestige to the outside world. We don't know how to sympathize and bestow confidence upon citizens of our motherland.







Sri Ramakrishna Paramhanshadeva in those days thought of imbibing bonds of friendship and fraternities among people of all religions and languages under one banner. He felt all sections of our societies should be accorded equal opportunities rather there should not be any discriminations among all of us. Even a small ant was dear to Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansadeva.





The said works Ramakrishna and Vivekananda consists of 191 pages with scholars' duo Dr Syed Anwar Husain and Dr Milton Kumar Dev. Both are related to each other as teacher and taught. In the discourse by both scholars emphasized deeply about the relevance of teachings of Ramakrishna and Vivekananda. The way modern societies are heading for seems utterly depressing and shocking with brutal human massacres are taking place all around the globe especially in and around South Asian nations.







The thoughts of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deva was later on translated into action by his able disciple Swami Vivekananda who gave a clarion call of International Brotherhood in the year 1897 in a religious congregation at a prominent city of US Chicago through his historical call ' To all brothers and sisters' which later on brought about widespread euphoria and ecstasy among global citizens. It was in the year 1897 Swami Vivekananda set up Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in Howrah district on the banks of river Ganga.





Now Ramakrishna Mission is a vast social and voluntary organization based in all the nook and corners of the globe. Even in Dhaka city and other cities of Bangladesh works carried on by Ramakrishna Mission under the dynamic presence of Swami Purnatmanandaji Maharaj gracefully and passionately. Also Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deva's and Swami Vivekananda's visit to Dhaka has been vividly narrated by Dr Dev.







Another new information has been rendered to us by Dr Milton Kumar Dev was about the visit of Ramakrishna Paramhansha and Swami Vivekananda have been highly exhilarating to all disciples and devotees of those Great saint and thinker of 19th century undivided India. Lastly I would like reiterate that modern generations should seriously and diligently read this book.







This will no doubt develop feeling of compassion upon human beings even to those depressed and downward sections of our societies. This book has one biggest advantage that it is written in both Bengali and English so that many non-Bengalis from India might write this book. Rest I am highlighting because I want to keep it as surprise because it is up to my elite readers of both India and Bangladesh to judge the gist of this work.





The binding of this book has been unique tinge of chocolate and brown color composition in it. In this regard my special thanks and kudos to Mr Ratan Chandra Paul of Granthakutir of Ali Reza Market, Banglabazar, Dhaka for bringing out this wonderful edition. During the Aamar Ekushey Book Fair held at Surawardy Maidan in Ramna, Dhaka this reviewer spoke to Mr Paul to involve into widespread marketing in Kolkata, India through Patrabharati owner Mr Tridip Kumar Chatterjee. I sincerely believe that Mr Paul being a dedicated publisher in the world of literary and philosophical works will pay heed to my request.





Lastly and finally I appeal to the modern generations that they should glance over the writings of two Great scholars who are the joint writers of the book so that their mental grooming at least change it for betterment in life through Swami Vivekananda's Karmayoga and ' Jibe Prem Kore Jei Jon Shei Jon Sebiche Eswar' plus his mentor's '







Jato Moth Toto Path----' Though Achinta Kumar Sengupta and Sankari Prasad Bose's thought about Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda dates back to around 20 to 30 years back but this particular work by both the scholars of Dhaka University Dr Syed Anwar Husain and Dr Milton Kumar Dev will no doubt cast good impact upon modern generations and along with it they must aim to get a feel of the above stated book. I must give kudos to both the scholars for presenting this book to us in an appropriate moment for the people of both generations including the products of modern ones.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

