Don’t be worried over coronavirus: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the people of the country not to be worried regarding coronavirus as Bangladesh has enough capability to face this disease.





"Inshallah, we have enough capability (to tackle coronavirus) and we’ll do that. There’s nothing to be worried," she said while inaugurating the function of the International Women’s Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.





She said the government is monitoring the situation round the clock and will take immediate appropriate steps if any problem arises in any place.





"All have to remain neat and clean and follow the instructions of the Health Ministry," she said.





In this connection Sheikh Hasina said that Health Ministry is issuing their instructions daily regarding the corona virus.





"I will request all to follow those instructions," she added.





The Prime Minister urged all to create awareness about coronavirus.





She also said that due to coronavirus, countries across the globe are facing economic hardship.





Coronavirus, which was first reported in China’s Wuhan, has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400 people. The virus has emerged in more than 90 countries but more than half of those who contracted the virus have now recovered. It is retreating in China and in nearby South Korea.

