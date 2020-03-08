CCC elections: JaPa candidate quits mayoral race









Jatiya Party contestant Solaiman Alam Sheth on Sunday withdrew from the mayoral race of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections scheduled for March 29.





Solaiman informed journalists about his decision at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club.





“I’ve withdrawn my nomination at the suggestion from the party’s high command,” he said.





Mayoral candidates of two major political parties – Awami League’s Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, BNP’s Dr Shahadat Hossain – will contest the polls.





Besides, over 100 councillor candidates will compete in the CCC polls.

