3 snatchers held in Dhaka





The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested three snatchers from Dhalpur area of Jatrabari in the capital on Saturday night.





The arrestees are - Md Ripon, 21, of Sarail in Brahmanbaria, Md Jashim Miji, 32, of Munshiganj sadar, and Md Tanvir, 25, of Narayanganj.





Law enforcers arrested the trio at 9:30pm from the area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman, company commander, Rab-10.





Rab also seized three knives, six blades, and five mobile handsets from the arrestees, he added.





Rahman said that the trio has been involved in robbing and mugging in Jatrabari, Saidabad and other adjacent areas.





A case was filed against them.





Leave Your Comments