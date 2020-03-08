HC cancels GK Shamim’s bail in arms case









The High Court on Sunday cancelled its earlier order that granted six months bail to Golam Kibria Shamim alias GK Shamim, who was arrested during the anti-casino drive, in an arms case.





The HC-bench of Justice A K M Asaduzzaman and Justice S M Mujibur Rahman withdrew the previous order following a petition filed by the state.





Deputy attorney general F R Khan represented the state while advocate Mamtazuddin Ahmed Mehedi and Shawkat Osman stood for GK Shamim.





Khan said,”No file of the case was given to us. GK Shamim secured bail submitting false information. Though he is known as GK Shamim his name was mentioned as S M Golam in the cause list.”





Though Shamim was granted bail a month ago, the incident came to light on Saturday.













Two separate benches of the High Court granted him six months bail in the arms case on February 6 and one year bail in a drugs case on February 4.





He moved the High Court after a special tribunal rejected his bail plea on November 27.





GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on September 20 last year.





Rapid Action Battalion members seized illegal firearms and Fixed Deposit Receipts worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan.





The elite force filed three cases – one under narcotics control, one under money-laundering prevention and other under arms acts – against Shamim with Gulshan Police Station on September 21.

