Country marching forward: food minister









Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said Bangladesh is now marching forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hopefully Bangladesh would be a prosperous country as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The minister said this at a discussion while inaugurating a weeklong SME commodity fair here on Saturday.





With Deputy Commissioner of Naogaon M Harun-Ar-Rashid in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by superintendent of police Naogaon Engineer Abdul Mannan Mia and SME foundation Assistant General Manager Akhil Ranjan Tarafder.





“The historic speech of Bangabandhu magically inspired the people irrespective of cast, creed and religion in the entire east Pakistan, now Bangladesh to build up greater unity and solidarity among them and bravely fight against the Pakistani occupation forces for achieving independence” he added.





The minister also said the historic fiery 7th March speech of Bangabandhu magically inspired all Bangalees to forge greater unity and prepare for a war for liberating Bangladesh from the clutches of oppression and exploitation of Pakistani occupation forces.





He said now Bangladesh has turned into a role model of development from the bottomless basket.





A total of 56 SMEs are displaying their products including jute, food, agriculture, leather and electronic products at the fair.





