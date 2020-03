Three coronavirus infected patients have been detected in the country, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday.





She came up with the information at a press briefing at IEDCR.





The infected patients included two men and a woman and all of them have been kept in quarantine, said Flora.





Two of them recently returned from Italy, she said.

Leave Your Comments