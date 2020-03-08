Three-day Lalon festival beings today in Kushtia





A three-day festival is scheduled to begin on Sunday afternoon at Lalon Akhra in Chheuria village in Kumarkhali upazila remembering the legendry Baul Lalon Shah.





The Lalon Academy, in association with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, is organising the event. Hundreds of admires from home and abroad have already gathered at the Akhra to take part in the festival.





The festival will feature open discussions, singing of Baul songs by artistes of Lalon Academy and prominent singers, fair and some selected cultural performances.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will inaugurate the festival at 6:30pm while Kushita-1 MP AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsa, Kushtia-4 MP Selim Altaf George, Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat among others will be present with Deputy Commissioner Md Aslam Hossain in the chair.





Tight security has been put in place to ensure safety of the devotees.





Lalon Shah was a Baul, a mystic, a songwriter, singer, social reformer and secular thinker. He has become an icon of religious tolerance and secularism in Bengali culture.









