Don’t panic, stay alert: Govt about coronavirus

The government on Sunday asked people not to panic but remain careful to stay safe from coronavirus as it entered the country.

It also advised people to consult physicians if in any symptoms of coronavirus such as fever, throat-ache, dry cough, breathing complications are seen among them, said a PID handout.

It also asked people to use mask in crowded places and avoid the contact of pets.

Besides, people have been asked to keep their houses clean and wash their hands after reaching home from outside and take boiled food.

For any suspected case of coronavirus, people have been advised to contact the control room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) through hotline numbers—01937110011, 019370009111, 01927711784, 01927711785.

The government also asked people to inform the Press Information Department newsroom if any fake news about coronavirus is found on social networking sites. The numbers are 9512246, 9514988, 01715255765, 01716800008 or emailed at piddhaka@gmail.com/piddhaka@yahoo.com.

