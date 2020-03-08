Mashrafe, Shakib dropped from new BCB central contract

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan have been excluded from the newly-announced central contract of the 16-member national cricketers in three different categories.

The exclusion of Mashrafe and Shakib was expected as Mashrafe announced his retirement from ODI captaincy and not to be considered as a regular member of the Bangladesh national team while all-rounder Shakib is not considered for fresh contract as he is now facing a two-year ban imposed by the ICC.

Along with Mahsrafe and Shakib, Imrul Kayes, Abu Hider Rony, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shadman Islam have also been axed from the previous contract while Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim have been included newly in the fresh contract valid until December.

Sixteen cricketers are included in the new contract with seven for both red and white-ball cricket, four for only red-ball cricket and five for white-ball cricket only.

The seven players who are considered for fresh contract for all forms of cricket are Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Four players who are contracted for red-ball cricket are Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain and the five players who are contracted for white-ball cricket are- Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafiuzr Rahman, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mohammad Naim.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to disclose the three different categories of 16 contracted cricketers.