6 entities fined for keeping construction materials on roads

Two mobile courts of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday fined six entities on charges of polluting the environment by keeping construction materials on roads and footpaths in the city’s Uttara area.

A mobile court, led by DNCC zonal executive officer (Zone-6) and executive magistrate Sajia Afrin, slapped a fine of Tk 30,000 on three establishments for keeping sand, bricks and stones on footpaths and roads illegally in Uttara Sector-12.

Another mobile court, led by zonal executive officer (Zone-1) and executive magistrate Zulfikar Nayan, awarded a total Tk 25,000 fine to three other entities for keeping construction materials illegally on footpaths and roads in Uttara Sectors-4 and 5.

Besides, the court shut down two shops for running business in the residential area without licences.

The DNCC will continue its mobile court and eviction drives, said a DNCC press release.