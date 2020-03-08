Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah due Apr 12

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will visit Bangladesh on April 12-13 next.

High Commissioner of Brunei to Bangladesh Haji Haris bin Othman informed President M Abdul Hamid of this during a meeting with him at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

It is going to be the first-ever visit to Bangladesh of any Brunei Sultan, the monarchial head of state and head of government in his capacity as prime minister of Brunei.

During the meeting, the President expressed his satisfaction over the confirmation of the visit of the Brunei Sultan, said President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Abdul Hamid told the envoy that the government and people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to welcome the Sultan of Brunei here.

He expressed the hope that the visit will help bolster existing commerce and investment relations from the bilateral shape to a multilateral one.

Both the President and the high commissioner discussed further enhancing the level of cooperation between Bangladesh and Brunei.

Abdul Hamid said the existing ties between Bangladesh and Brunei are very excellent.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s last year’s visit to Brunei, the President said it took the relations of the two countries to a new height.

The high commissioner informed the President about different aspects to the upcoming visit of the Sultan.

Secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban and Foreign Ministry officials were present there.