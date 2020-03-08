School-college closure depends on Health Ministry’s decision: Nowfel

Mentioning that they are yet to decide whether educational institutions will be closed down following the detection of coronavirus in Bangladesh, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel on Sunday said steps will be taken as per instructions of the Health Ministry.

“We’re yet to decide whether educational institutions will remain open. Steps will be taken as per instructions of the Health Ministry. Our education minister is maintaining close contact with the Health Ministry,” he told UNB.

Earlier in the day, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) revealed that they have diagnosed three people with Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The announcement has created panic among people as it was the first reported case of coronavirus in the country.

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the people that the government has enough preparations to combat the novel coronavirus.