Int'l Women's Day Observed in Kalmakanda

Kalmakanda upazila administration held a view-exchange meeting marking Internationa Women's Day in Kalmakanda of Netrokona on Sunday. -AA



International Women's Day has been celebrated in the initiative of the Department of Women's Affairs and Kalmakanda upazila administration. A discussion meeting on the "Contribution of Bangabandhu to the Empowerment of Women" was held on Sunday morning at the zilla parishad auditorium.







Vice chairman Mizanur Rahman, Afroza Begum Shimu, female affairs officer Popi Rani Talukder, upazila education officer Md Nur-e-Alam, former freedom fighter commander Sultan Gias Uddin, female leader Sabiha Akter, Dr Bijoy Prokash Biswash, pressclub editor Md Fakhrul Alam Khasru, teacher Ilius Hossain, and area manager Sara Mozibur Rahman spoke in the meeting.









---Fakhrul Alam Khasru, Kalmakanda

