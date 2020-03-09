International Women's Day observed in Ishwardi

Ishwardi municipality organized a procession marking the International Women's Day in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna on Sunday. -AA



International Women's Day has been celebrated by organizing the Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs of the Ishwardi Municipality on Sunday with the slogan 'Generation of equality, rights of all women'.







On the event of the day, a colorful rally came out of the municipality. After the rally, a discussion meeting was organized in collaboration with the UGIIP-3 project of the municipality.







The chief guest was Mayor Alhaj Abul Kalam Azad Mintu. Councilors Farida Yasmin, Rahima Khatun, Nandini Biswas, Shanta Islam Noorjahan Begum and Sumaiya Begum spoke. Councilor Firoza Begum presided over the Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs of the municipality.









---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi

