Holi unites people of all religions





Celebrations of Holi in India and Bangladesh mark the beginning of summer season. It is the festivities of uniting people of all religions of India under one banner same way in Bangladesh it imbibes bond of friendship between Hindu and Muslims. Through the intermingling of different colors in both nations there is a feeling generated among Hindu and Muslims that all of us lead happy lives and become prosperous in the upcoming days.





There was a time when Holi as a festive occasion used to be celebrated in its positive sphere but now scenarios seem to have slightly reversed with violence and vices seem to dominate the entire proceedings. This is not at all appreciable. At the present juncture when there is violence spreading all around us we find that gospel of Holi as well as that of Rabindranath Tagore should get ingrained in the hearts of human beings.





Through the celebrations of Holi festival we pray for the success and welfare of all our near and dear ones. For the benefit of our near and dear ones let me state explicitly what actually the term 'Holi' is referred to in common person's parlance. Thus the term, 'Holi' is referred to as festival of colors, spring and as well as that of bestowing love and affection upon fellow citizens.







It is nothing but praying at The Altar of Human beings that all our and dear ones shall remain in peace and tranquil ambience so that there should not be feeling of coercion and bitterness among people of all religions and languages in Sub Continent as well as in other parts of the globe. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble task to analyze deeply about different types of Holi and how Holi is celebrated in other countries of the globe.





Different types of Holi





Holi as a festival of colors is celebrated every year during the month of March under different names. These different names are quite significant as the observance signifies bond of friendship and fraternities among people of all religions and languages not only around India but also in the Sub Continent.





* Dol Jatra in West Bengal, Tripura and Bangladesh





* Shimga or Rang Panchami in Maharashtra





* Royal Holi in Rajasthan





* Hola Mohalla in Punjab





* Phaguwa in Bihar





* Kahila Holi Aka Khadi Holi aka Baithaki Holi in Uttarkhand





* Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh





* Dola in Orissa





* Shigmo, Goa





* Baithaki Holi, Uttarkhand





* History behind celebrations of Holi





Holi is basically an ancient festival of undivided India. In the beginning the festival used to be celebrated as Holika. The said festival finds its vivid description in various religious works such as Jaiminis Purvamimasa Sutras and Kathaka Grahya Sutras.





There was a belief among all historians that Holi used to be celebrated by Aryans mostly the festival used to be celebrated in the Eastern part of India. From another perspective it was believed in those periods Holi existed several centuries before Christ.







However with the passing of time it was found that the relevance of Holi has changed with passage of time. Basically Holi as a festival was celebrated with special focusing by married women for the happiness and well being of their families with the worshipping of full moon which was also referred to as Raka.





From the mythological point of view Holi in the then Bengal and Orissa Holi Purnima used to be celebrated as the birthday celebrations of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu( AD 1486-1533). However the Holi is also referred to as burning of some substance. There is also another myth associated as regards the celebrations of Holi were with the demonical kind Hiranyakashipu.







In the modern eras we find that divisive forces are badly eating up the vitals of our societies. Political forces are creative such a raucous situations hence it is dearly felt by rational minded citizens of both India and Bangladesh that Holi should be celebrated mandatorily during ever English calendar year.





In India celebrations bears a universal appeal as well as in other countries of the globe. But in the Indian state of West Bengal we find the way the festival is being celebrated in the name of Dol Jatra sounds unique.





In Rabindranath Tagore's abode of peace Shantiniketan seems really unique. With the sprinkling of different colors which imbibes bonds of friendship and fraternities is really significant.







Through the celebrations of Holi it is dearly welcomed the advent of ' Basanto' with chanting of famous Tagore songs like ' Aji Dokhino Duyar----' ' Ore Grihabasi Khol Dar----' ' Dole Premer Dolon Champa----' ' Rangiya Diya Jao---' ' Ore Bhai Fagun legeche Bone ' etc various other memorable songs composed by Rabindra Nath Tagore.





Really the quality of songs which Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore composed in those days are still deeply felt among the hearts of cultural loving Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh. In Bangladesh Holi is universally celebrated all over the country.







Despite the government of Bangladesh declaring the day as optional holiday but the significance of the day has its deep impact upon all sections of citizens. In Dhaka the main festival is celebrated by the Arts faculty of Dhaka University and in other venues of the city like Dhakeswari Kali Temple, Ramakrishna Mission and Jagannath Hall.





Holi is also celebrated in other countries of the globe like Nepal, Pakistan as well as in countries under European and American continent. Thus through the celebrations of 'Holi' or 'Dol Jatra' it is dearly cherished that it signifies peace should be restored among rational and cultural loving citizens of both India and Bangladesh.





Summing up the above views one point will always surmise in our mind that Holi celebrations through different colors always portrays feelings of oneness in order to united global citizens as well as citizens of India and Bangladesh under one banner. Rather we should have positive frame of mind instead of inflicting vices upon fellow human beings as well as that of global citizens.



The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

