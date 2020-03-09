Nupur to go 'unplugged' with Filhall



No one had envisaged that Nupur Sanon's acting debut with B Praak's single Filhall's music video will bring her such an enormous degree of success. The video has crossed 600 million views-marks on YouTube and its views are only growing every minute.







Looking at the way it has been received by the audience, the makers are already prepping to bring out a sequel and have also recently flashed out the first poster of the music video, which is a first for any single or a music video in contemporary history.

