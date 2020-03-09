Alia looks like a pretty angel in pastels



Alia Bhatt is one of the most paid Bollywood actresses and is very versatile in her role and acting career, the Gully Boy actress as received many awards this year for her performances.The multi-talented diva can also sing and is also known for her vividly cute fashion sense. She recently shared a picture of herself prior to attending the premiere of 'Guilty'.







Alia Bhatt is seen in a mauve overlapping wrap-around dress by Summer Somewhere - a conscious clothing brand that featured a V-neckline, and straight sleeves the dress is an easy breezy ensemble in a pastel hue.She completed the look with yellow stilettos and avoided accessories to complement the minimal appeal of the outfit. On the make-up front, Bhatt kept it natural and looked refreshing in dude dewy makeup. The actress is overall styled by Ami Patel.

