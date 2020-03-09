Disha all set to ignite the screen with Tiger



Disha Patani was supposed to make her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti' in 2014. As fate would have it, Kriti Sanon finally bagged that role. Now, it's payback time. Reliable sources inform that Disha is all set to ignite the screen with Tiger. "





She agreed to do the item song in 'Baaghi 3' in the hope she will get the full-fledged role opposite Tiger in 'Heropanti 2'," says the source. It must be noted that Disha's career-graph has swung upwards and last year, she bagged a small role opposite Salman Khan



Leave Your Comments